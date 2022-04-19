      Weather Alert

Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Armstrong

Apr 19, 2022 @ 10:49am

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. 

Former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. 

The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases against other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.

