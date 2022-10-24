KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Pleads Guilty In George Floyd Killing

October 24, 2022 11:18AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin.

J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

He’s the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.

A third former officer, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

He stuck to that Monday but agreed to waive a jury trial and accept stipulated evidence that will eventually have the judge decide his guilt or innocence.

