Ex-Cop Chauvin Gets Federal Sentence For George Floyd’s Killing

Jul 7, 2022 @ 2:57pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin told George Floyd’s family that he “wishes all the best” for Floyd’s children.

Chauvin gave brief remarks Thursday before he was to be sentenced on federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights when he killed Floyd on May 25, 2020.

A plea agreement called for Chauvin to get a sentence of 20 to 25 years in the federal case. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson had asked for 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful and would make that clear to the court.

But Chauvin’s remarks included no direct apology or expression of remorse to Floyd’s family

