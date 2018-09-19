Establishment of Quiet Zones in Mason City hits snag

MASON CITY — Mason City’s efforts to establish a Quiet Zone along the Union Pacific line in the western part of town have hit a snag.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says the Federal Rail Administration in their review of the work done identified several new issues that need to be completed prior to the Quiet Zone officially being established. “Their concern obviously is with the possibility of someone making a left turn on the wrong side of the delineators and getting themselves caught and then possibly going around the arm and still being in conflict with the train. So those are their main issues. There’s some signage we have to add, there’s some delineators we have to add to the project.”

Rahm says there are also a couple of businesses the city is going to have to work with within the Quiet Zone that have to have their access points to their property moved since they are too close to the crossing. “So it’s either they have to be removed, relocated, or I have to go through a whole new application process to establish the Quiet Zone. So what we’re doing is we’re working with the property owners to abandon and remove one and give them another access at another point along their property, meeting that minimum requirement of the FRA.”

Rahm says the city is working as quickly as possible to address the issues. The city has been working on the effort to reduce train horn noise by establishing the Quiet Zones at the UP crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest and 1st Northwest.