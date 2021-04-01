“Essential Workers” named as Grand Marshal for 2021 North Iowa Band Festival
MASON CITY — North Iowa Band Festival organizers have announced the three honorees for this year’s event.
== The Grand Marshal Award is being given to essential workers. The North Iowa Band Festival committee decided that considering the events of the past year, they wanted to honor an entire group of people who made a significant contribution to the health and well-being of all north-central Iowans. As a tribute to their efforts, representatives from the region’s essential workforce will lead the 82nd annual parade, assembling behind a banner with this year’s festival theme, “Banding Together & Marching Forward”.
== The Band Master Award goes to Mason City native Chris Bell. Chris had a teaching career that spanned over 30 years, being a band director at St. Ansgar, Newman, North Central, West Fork and the Mason City Community School District. Bell plays trumpet in the New Horizons Band, the Mason City and Clear Lake Municipal Bands, and the North Iowa Area Community College Band.
== Carrie Berg is the winner of the Dan Klempnauer Award, which honors an unsung hero who volunteers for the festival. Berg has served as director of the Stu Nevermann Run since 2010. Since taking over as the event’s organizer, she has used proceeds from the run to sponsor local high school cross country programs, “running & reading” programs in Belmond and at Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City, and the junior cycling team SPIN DEVO.
This year’s North Iowa Band Festival is scheduled for May 27th through the 31st, with the parade taking place on May 29th.