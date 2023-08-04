Erreguin-Labra found guilty of sexual abuse & assault, but not guilty on kidnapping charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has escaped a life prison sentence for kidnapping but was found guilty on two other charges by a Cerro Gordo County jury after two hours of deliberation this afternoon.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, as well as assault causing bodily injury. He was accused of locking a female in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days in early June 2022, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

The jury found Erreguin-Labra guilty on the third-degree sexual abuse and the assault causing bodily injury charges, but found him not guilty of first-degree kidnapping as well as the lesser charges of third-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Erreguin-Labra had faced life in prison without the opportunity for parole if he had been convicted of first-degree kidnapping, which is a Class A felony. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault causing bodily injury is a serious misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to a year.

Erreguin-Labra is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18th.