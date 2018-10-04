Ernst says new Farm Bill likely to be figured out after election (AUDIO)

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she’s still hopeful a new Farm Bill can be figured out, but she says that may not come until after next month’s election.

Ernst tells KGLO News that Senate Agriculture Committee chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas doesn’t think the conference committee will be able to work through a number of the issues until after November’s mid-term elections. “If it is possible to bring the House and the Senate together, get to a consensus, do that after the mid-term election, maybe we would be able to get the Farm Bill re-authorized by the end of the year. If that does not happen, then we would be looking at some sort of an extension. I would much rather have the Farm Bill re-authorized than go through these short-term extensions.”

Ernst says since the Farm Bill did expire on September 30th, there are some programs that will be impacted. “There are a number of programs that will simply not be funded at this time. However, SNAP and crop insurance, they are still good to go. No worries there, those remain in place.”

Ernst was the only Iowan on the conference committee of House and Senate members that was assigned to create a new five-year Farm Bill. One of the key issues in passing a new Farm Bill has been enforcing new work requirements for those who receive SNAP benefits, commonly referred to as “food stamps”. That proposal was included in the House version of the Farm Bill but not the bill passed by the Senate.

