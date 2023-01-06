Ernst says House GOP impasse over speaker disrupting Republican agenda

GLENWOOD — Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst says the failure of House Republicans to elect a House Speaker could be sending the wrong message to foreign adversaries.

“If they continue this, then it’s disrupting what we’re able to get done as members of congress. It’s important than we do our work,” Ernst said. “They will need to recognize that and find a consensus around a leader.”

Ernst, who is part of the Senate’s GOP leadership team, said the situation in the House is frustrating, but will be resolved.

“We’re going to have a fair process and we’re going to have a solid governing body at the end of the day after this discussion is over,” Ernst said.

Ernst made her comments Thursday after a town hall meeting in Glenwood. Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, has not commented on the GOP stalemate over the speaker’s election in the House.

Congressman Randy Feenstra, the Republican representing Iowa’s fourth congressional district, has issued a written statement on the impasse. “”It’s time to get to work to pass a conservative agenda,” said Feenstra, who has been supporting California Congressman Kevin McCarthy for speaker. “The delays only help Democrats obstruct our efforts to rein in wasteful spending, balance the budget, and fix our broken economy.”