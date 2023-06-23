Ernst says Biden Administration trans athlete policy violates intent of Title IX

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is making a renewed pitch for the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act she and 20 other Senate Republicans are co-sponsoring.

She opposes a Biden Administration proposal to allow some restrictions in competitive high school and college sports, but forbid outright bans on transgender athletes’ participation in female sports. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says biological males should not be allowed to compete in girls’ and women’s sports.

“Title IX is the law of the land,” Ernst says, “whether the left likes it or not.”

President Nixon signed Title IX into law on June 23, 1972. It bans sex discrimination in education and sports activities that are federally funded. Ernst says letting biological males compete against women and girls destroys the intent of the 51 year old law.

“Every time a girl steps onto the mat, court, field or track, she should know that she has every opportunity to compete and win,” Ernst says. “We must protect women’s sports.”

Ernst says forcing women to compete against biological men in sports robs them of privacy, critical scholarships and championship titles. The U.S. Education Secretary says being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages and the Biden Administration’s proposed policy is designed to ensure equal opportunity in athletics.