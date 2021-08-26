      Weather Alert
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 7 AM Friday morning for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties

Ernst says Afghan SIV holders vetted before they reach U.S. soil

Aug 26, 2021 @ 12:14pm

GRISWOLD — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is responding to critics who question whether there are safety concerns about refugees being flown from Afghanistan to the United States. Ernst, a Republican, has been an outspoken supporter of resettling Afghans in Iowa.

“There is a significant vetting process that they have to go through even before they’re brought to the United States of America,” Ernst said.

Ernst, a combat veteran, was at Fort Lee in Virginia early this month to visit with Afghan civilians with Special Immigrant Visas. During a forum Tuesday in Griswold, Ernst was quizzed about Afghans who would be resettled in Iowa. Ernst said all would go through the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa process.

“Those would have to be the ones that worked for our Embassy in Afghanistan or those that worked for a government contractor, served as an interpreter — those that go through the vetting process,” Ernst said. “And, again, they are supposed to be vetted before they ever touch down on U.S. soil.”

The Special Immigrant Visa program started in 2009. Applicants must provide a letter of recommendation and proof they were employed to support U.S. government activities in Afghanistan. Refugees with these visas are now being flown to other countries before their arrival in the United States. According to the Department of Defense, they’re undergoing biometric screening, which means checking palm or fingerprints or using facial recognition software to confirm the person’s identity.

For the latest

Trending
More details discovered about car pulled from Clear Lake August 9th
Northwest Iowa man's sexual abuse trial in Cerro Gordo County has started
Hinson says Congress should investigate how U.S. military equipment got into Taliban hands
Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
While dealing with an increased number of patients in local hospitals, Cerro Gordo County preparing for booster dose COVID vaccinations
Connect With Us