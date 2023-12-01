Ernst saved from choking during Senate GOP lunch

WASHINGTON — A Kentucky senator who’s an eye doctor performed the Heimlich maneuver on Iowa Senator Joni Ernst Thursday as she was choking during a lunch with fellow GOP senators.

Ernst thanked Senator Rand Paul in a social media post, and joked that she couldn’t help but choke on the woke policies Democrats are forcing down our throats.”

Senator Chuck Grassley posted a photo online showing Ernst holding a plate with a beef sandwich and some kind of side dish. It was an “Iowa Day” lunch for Republicans in the U.S. Senate, with pork and beef on the menu.

Senator Grassley posted this photo on X with Ernst at the luncheon (Used with permission from Senator Grassley.)