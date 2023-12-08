Ernst pressing for border policy changes in aid package for Ukraine & Israel

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have joined their GOP colleagues in a procedural vote that has blocked a bill to provide US aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The bill also would provide funding for US border security measures, but Ernst says that’s not sufficient. “We actually need to change the border policy,” Ernst says. “The policies that are in place right now are actually not addressing the migrant flow that is coming in.”

Ernst says the bill is an acknowledgement by the Biden Administration that there’s a border crisis. “They are the ones that wrote the package and it addresses funding for the border, it addresses funding for Ukraine, for Israel and the Indo-Pacific,” Ernst says. “They tied all four of those things together.”

Biden says he’s willing to make significant compromises on border security if that’s what it takes to get the $110 billion package through Congress. US military aid for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year and Biden warns that if Russia takes Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop there.