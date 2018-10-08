Ernst opes Trump will make E-15 announcement in Council Bluffs Tuesday night

COUNCIL BLUFFS — President Trump will be heading to Council Bluffs tomorrow night for a campaign rally, and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is hoping that Trump will make a big announcement at the event about the year-round use of E-15.

“I’ve had a number of discussions, as well as Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds as well, making sure the president understands how important this is to American farmers and our consumers as they go to the pumps as well. They want choice at the pump, and this will allow this choice year-round.”

The Trump Administration has previously stated they would approve the year-round use of E-15, but that promise has not been fulfilled. E-15 currently is banned in the summer based on concerns it contributes to smog, a claim ethanol advocates have said is unfounded.

It will be Trump’s fourth visit to Council Bluffs since he started his presidential campaign in 2015.