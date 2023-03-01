Ernst meets with member of 1133rd Transportation Company during trip to Poland

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst during a weekend meeting with Iowa National Guard members in Poland (photo courtesy Ernst's office)

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was in Poland this past weekend, visiting with members of the Mason City-based 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard as well as the 209th Medical Company National Guard Unit based out of Iowa City.

Ernst held a town hall with service members, met with leadership to discuss transportation and medical support operations, and participated in promotion and recognition ceremonies.

“I just want to say to all of our folks back home, their families and loved ones, that I am so very proud of these hard charging young men and women from Iowa. They are doing an incredible j ob supporting in Poland. God bless them all.”

Ernst made her comments on Tuesday during a meeting of the Senate Armed Services Committee.