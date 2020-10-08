Ernst hopes solution can be found in stimulus package negotiations
Iowa US Senators Chuck Grassley & Joni Ernst as well as Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig during a stop Wednesday at Renewable Energy Group in Mason City (Photo courtesy Ernst media office)
MASON CITY — President Trump continues to juggle around the issue of whether or not to try to get an economic relief package passed through Congress by the end of the year. On Tuesday, Trump issued an order to stop negotiations on a new stimulus package until after the election. On Tuesday night he reversed course saying he would approve a separate bill that would give a second round of $1200 stimulus checks to Americans.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says her interpretation of Trump’s tweets on the issue is that he wants Democrats to be serious in their negotiations. “He really wants Nancy Pelosi to come back to the table and really negotiate in good faith. She remains steadfast in that over $2 trillion in spending. It’s bailouts for other states and communities that maybe haven’t been well run as the state of Iowa. What Iowa taxpayers tell me is ‘why should I when I do the right thing have to bail out another state?’”
Ernst says she would like to see both Republicans and Democrats come together prior to the election to get something done. “I do hope that we move forward with a package but it does have to be focused on COVID-19 relief. We are certainly willing to do that. I’m working with Democrats, I’m working with my fellow Republicans and making sure that we can come together and get a product over the finish line.”
Ernst says the “Problem Solvers Caucus” made up evenly of House Republicans and Democrats have come up with a starting point package that should be explored as part of the negotiations. “It’s probably still a little higher than what we would want to see in the Senate, but again it is such a great starting place and reasonably explained to us. That’s what I appreciate about Tom Reid, who heads up the Problem Solvers for the Republicans in the House, he is willing to sit down and explain ‘this is where we want these dollars to go’. Nancy Pelosi is unwilling to explain where she wants those dollars to go. I think if we knew better we’d be able to better negotiate.”
Ernst made her comments while visiting the Renewable Energy Group’s biodiesel production facility in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon.