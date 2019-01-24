Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
By KGLO News
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 11:17 AM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst is denying allegations leveled by her ex-husband that she had an affair with a subordinate while she served in the military.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Republican answered questions Wednesday from reporters about that and other allegations at a town hall event on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

In the court documents, Ernst’s ex-husband, Gail Ernst, accused her of having an affair with one of her soldiers while she was deployed as a company commander. She said Wednesday when questioned that she cares “about all of my soldiers” that the allegation was not true.

Ernst also accused her ex-husband in divorce documents of having an affair and physically assaulting her during an argument before she was elected to the Senate.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lease with mall, first construction contract signed by Mason City’s mayor for River City Renaissance project Man accused of burglarizing northwestern Mason City home Mason City man accused of robbing two people Adjustments to Iowa’s bottle deposit law again under consideration Groups seek expansion of medical marijuana use for autism $350,000 raised for Computer Science Is Elementary grants