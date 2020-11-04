Ernst beats Greenfield for US Senate seat — Feenstra beats Scholten, Hinson knocks out Finkenauer
DES MOINES —Republican Joni Ernst won a second term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. “We did it six years ago,” Ernst said. “We did it again.”
Ernst had 52% of the vote, beating Democrat Theresa Greenfield by about an 858,000 to 750,000 margin. Greenfield raised more money than any other candidate in Iowa history, but fell short in her bid to unseat Senator Ernst. “We always knew this race was going to be one of the closest in the country,” Greenfield said. “We knew it was going to be a donnybrook and it was.”
Greenfield says despite the tough times and the result from her race, she’s hopeful. “I want Washington to come together like we do in our hometowns,” Greenfield said, her voice cracking with emotion, “and I hope tonight we do come together and we heal our divisions and we solve our big problems and we move forward as a country.”
Ernst struck a similar tone in her victory speech. “This has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us,” Ernst said. “People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw, but the election is over and it’s time to start the healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again.”
— Republican Randy Feenstra of Hull won the north-central and northwest Iowa fourth congressional district by a wide margin with 62% of the vote. “Frankly now the real work begins,” Feenstra says. “You know you campaign for 22 months to get to this point, but now you go to congress and you’ve got to represent everybody in the fourth district and I’m excited to do that.”
J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, the Democrat making a second run in the 4th congressional district, told reporters he was in shock about the abysmal turn-out for his party. Scholten says he got smoked in counties he did well in two years ago when he came within three points of Republican Congressman Steve King. “We worked our tails off,” Scholten says. “If you prepare and do everything to the best of your ability, you can go to sleep knowing that you gave it your all.”
The final numbers had Feenstra with about 231,000 votes while Scholten only had 141,000
— Republican Ashley Hinson of Cedar Rapids flipped Iowa’s first district seat, defeating Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer in the district that includes Worth and Mitchell counties in our immediate listening area.
Hinson spoke with reporters early this morning. “I would say, of course, I was a little bit nervous, but I knew in my heart that we had done the work necessary to win this seat and you betcha I’m ready to go to work in Washington, D.C.,” Hinson said.
Hinson won by about 11,000 votes, having a 51 to 49% margin
Finkenauer issued a written statement saying given the historic turnout, her campaign team will review data on outstanding ballots and provide an update sometime today (Wednesday).
— Democratic congresswoman Cindy Anxe retained her third district seat beating David Young by about 6000 votes. In the second congressional district, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa currently leads Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland by 282 votes. Democrats say the race is too close to call since absentee ballots eligible for counting may arrive in county auditors offices over the next few days.