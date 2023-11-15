Ernst addresses massive pro-Israel crowd on National Mall

House Speaker Johnson, House Minority Leader Jeffries and U.S. Senator Ernst on stage at the March for Israel rally on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Senator Ernst’s office.)

WASHINGTON — U-S Senator Joni Ernst addressed the tens of thousands who gathered in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel.

“Israel, the United States will always have your back,” Ernst said, to cheers.

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, was part of a bipartisan group preparing to meet in the Middle East to discuss improved relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia when Hamas attacked Israelis who live near Gaza. “What Iran-backed Hamas perpetrated on October 7th was pure evil and those monsters deserve nothing short of complete and total destruction,” Ernst said, to cheers.

Ernst, who met in Israel with victims of the attack three days later, did not directly mention the timing for an aide package for Israel that has not yet made its way through congress, but she told the crowd Republicans and Democrats in the U-S Senate will stand with Israel. She also denounced anti-Semitism in the U.S.. “We will not sit quiet,” Ernst yelled, and the crowd cheered before she finished her sentence with, “as anti-Semitism is being promulgated in classrooms and campuses around the country.”

Rally organizers planned the event as a response to protests that have denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza.