      Breaking News
Watch Inauguration Day live: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as president and vice president

Eric Branstad a key backer of one of Trump’s pardons

Jan 20, 2021 @ 10:59am
President Trump and Eric Branstad (file photo)

WASHINGTON — Eric Branstad, who led President Trump’s General Election campaigns in Iowa, is a key supporter of one of the pardons President Trump has granted.

President Trump pardoned Elliott Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws for clients in China and Malaysia. Eric Branstad’s name is among 21 listed by the White House as supporting Broidy’s pardon.

Broidy was a fundraiser for Trump’s 2016 campaign. Branstad managed Trump’s Iowa campaign in 2016 and did work in Minnesota and Wisconsin as well.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
UPDATED --- Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting