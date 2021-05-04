Entertainment lineup announced for 82nd North Iowa Band Festival
MASON CITY — The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival later this month.
The Mason City Municipal Band will kick things off with their season-opening concert at 6:30 on Thursday night May 27th on the plaza north of Southbridge Mall.
On Friday night May 28th, the Mason City High School Orchestra will perform at 5 o’clock on the plaza, followed by the Mason City High School Jazz Band at 6 o’clock. The headline entertainment High & Mighty will perform afterwards.
On Saturday the 28th, the parade starts at 10 o’clock, followed by the Mohawk Danzers at 1:30 in front of the Main Stage, with the awards ceremony starting at 2 o’clock. The evening performances will be acoustic favorites Brad + Kate with the Hepperly Band being the headliner.
The North Iowa Band Festival runs May 27th through the 31st in downtown Mason City. For more information click here