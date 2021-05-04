      Weather Alert

Entertainment lineup announced for 82nd North Iowa Band Festival

May 4, 2021 @ 5:30am

MASON CITY — The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival later this month.

The Mason City Municipal Band will kick things off with their season-opening concert at 6:30 on Thursday night May 27th on the plaza north of Southbridge Mall.

On Friday night May 28th, the Mason City High School Orchestra will perform at 5 o’clock on the plaza, followed by the Mason City High School Jazz Band at 6 o’clock. The headline entertainment High & Mighty will perform afterwards.

On Saturday the 28th, the parade starts at 10 o’clock, followed by the Mohawk Danzers at 1:30 in front of the Main Stage, with the awards ceremony starting at 2 o’clock. The evening performances will be acoustic favorites Brad + Kate with the Hepperly Band being the headliner.

The North Iowa Band Festival runs May 27th through the 31st in downtown Mason City.  For more information click here

For the latest

Trending
Hung jury leads to mistrial in indecent exposure case of Mason City woman
Fatal accident near Allison in Butler County
Plymouth man dead after two-vehicle accident south of Manly
Southern Minnesota restaurant owner wanted on pandemic-related violations arrested in Clear Lake
Mason City man arrested again for going 130+ MPH on highway