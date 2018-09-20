Enhanced risk of severe weather today, flood warnings issued

The following is a running blog of weather-related information for Thursday. For breaking weather announcements click on the red ribbon on the top of this website or head to the KGLO News Facebook or Twitter sites

========

4:00 PM update

— A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a good share of our listening area, while the Minnesota portion of the area is under a Tornado Watch.

========

11:45 AM update

— An enhanced risk of severe weather continues for our listening area. To see the latest threat map, click here

— 24-hour rainfall amounts as of 7:00 AM this morning (heaviest amounts listed if multiple reporting stations in a community

Mason City 3.52

Hampton 4.90

Forest City 4.32

Garner 4.21

Fertile 3.88

Nashua 3.84

Clear Lake 3.47

Swaledale 3.45

Clarion 3.40

Algona 3.25

Kanawha 3.17

Nora Springs 3.16

Dumont 3.10

Charles City 3.00

Swea City 2.94

St. Ansgar 2.38

New Haven 2.25

Northwood 1.92

Numerous roads around Cerro Gordo County were impacted by flooding this morning:

== 1st and South Monroe in Mason City

== 27th Avenue South just east of South 8th Street in Clear Lake

== 7th Avenue North and North 56th Street in Clear Lake

== In rural Cerro Gordo County

240th between Grouse and Heather

120th between Warbler and Vine

140th between Spruce and Thrush

140th between Thrush and Vine

170th between US Highway 65 and Olive

Lark Avenue between 150th and 170th

Mallard Avenue between 160th and 170th

FLOOD WARNING FOR…

CERRO GORDO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

HANCOCK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

SOUTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

KOSSUTH COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

SOUTHERN EMMET COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN IOWA…

PALO ALTO COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN IOWA…

* UNTIL 845 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* AT 848 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS WITH

HEAVY RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA. THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE OVERLAND FLOODING AND LOCAL RISES IN CREEKS AND STREAMS. UP TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS WITH MORE RAIN EXPECTED…ESPECIALLY LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

MASON CITY, ALGONA, FOREST CITY, EMMETSBURG, GARNER, BRITT, MANLY, SWAN LAKE, FIVE ISLAND LAKE, INGHAM LAKE, UNION SLOGH, HIGH LAKE, CLEAR LAKE, LOST ISLAND LAKE, EAGLE LAKE, MASON CITY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, SILVER LAKE, RUSH LAKE, GRAETTINGER AND WEST BEND.

A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR EASTERN WRIGHT AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES…

AT 1112 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. TWO TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL POSSIBLE LATER THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT. MANY COUNTY IN FRANKLIN AND WRIGHT COUNTIES ROADS HAVE STANDING WATER AND LARGER CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE NOW STARTING TO RISE.

SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…HAMPTON, BELMOND, ACKLEY, SHEFFIELD, BIG WALL LAKE, ELM LAKE, DOWS, LATIMER, COULTER, ALEXANDER, GENEVA, ROWAN, BRADFORD, HANSELL, CHAPIN, POPEJOY, GALT, BEEDS LAKE STATE PARK, HAMPTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AND BELMOND MUNICIPAL AIRPORT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

========

851 AM CDT THU SEP 20 2018

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Emmet County in northwestern Iowa…

Southern Worth County in north central Iowa…

Kossuth County in north central Iowa…

Hancock County in north central Iowa…

Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa…

Southern Winnebago County in north central Iowa…

Palo Alto County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 845 AM CDT Friday.

* At 848 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms with

heavy rain across much of north-central Iowa. The heavy rain will

cause overland flooding and local rises in creeks and streams. Up

to five inches of rain have already fallen over the last 24 hours

with more rain expected…especially later this afternoon and

tonight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mason City, Algona, Forest City, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Manly,

Swan Lake, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, Union Slogh, High Lake,

Clear Lake, Lost Island Lake, Eagle Lake, Mason City Municipal

Airport, Silver Lake, Rush Lake, Graettinger and West Bend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

========

5:20 AM

=== Flood Warnings are in effect for the Winnebago River around Mason City and the Iowa River in Wright County. Click on the link for the latest flood information

=== The Flash Flood Warning that was in effect for Wright and Franklin counties has been replaced by an Aerial Flood Warning.

Flood Warning for... Eastern Wright County in north central Iowa... Franklin County in north central Iowa... * Until 415 AM CDT Friday. * At 412 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in portions of Wright and Franklin Counties, including impassable roads. As much has 4 or more inches of rain have fallen overnight, with scattered storms continuing this morning. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Hampton, Belmond, Ackley, Sheffield, Big Wall Lake, Elm Lake, Dows, Latimer, Coulter, Alexander, Geneva, Rowan, Bradford, Hansell, Chapin, Popejoy, Galt, Beeds Lake State Park, Hampton Municipal Airport and Belmond Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

=== There is an enhanced risk of severe weather today across the region. Here’s the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook for the majority of our listening area:

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into this evening. The main severe threats are damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes, large hail is a secondary threat. locally heavy rainfall is also possible. Gusty non-thunderstorm winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph or more are expected today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday Intermittent thunderstorm chances return to the forecast Monday through much of next week. At this time the threat of severe weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is expected late this afternoon into this evening.