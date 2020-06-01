Employee at Cerro Gordo County Recorder’s office announces candidacy for position
MASON CITY — After last week’s announcement that the longtime Cerro Gordo County Recorder was retiring at the end of this month, a second candidate has entered the race.
AnnMarie Legler of Mason City is seeking the Democratic nomination for the position. Legler has worked for Cerro Gordo County for 13 years, five in the Treasurer’s office and the last eight in the Recorder’s office.
Legler says in a written statement that she would be able to guarantee a seamless transition in serving the residents of Cerro Gordo County utilizing what she has learned from current Recorder Colleen Pearce.
Pearce is retiring after serving as Recorder since 1990 and having been with the department since 1975.
Mason City businessman Steve Minert announced last week that he would run for the Republican nomination.