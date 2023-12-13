KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61

December 13, 2023 12:17PM CST
FILE - Andre Braugher arrives at An Evening With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at Bing Theatre, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99.”

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen said he died Monday at age 61.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in 1989’s “Glory” the Oscar-winning film about an All-black regiment during the Civil War.

He played a detective for seven seasons in the 1990s on the NBC police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Later he played a police captain for eight seasons in the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He won two Emmys and was nominated 11 times.

