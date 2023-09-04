Emmetsburg daycare provider charged with death of toddler

EMMETSBURG — A 28-year-old Emmetsburg woman has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler.

On January 19th, Emmetsburg Police and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive child. The 23-month-old was transferred to a hospital in Des Moines, where he died five days later. The state medical examiner has concluded Sebastian Jesperson died of head injuries that were inflicted on him.

Hannah Priest, the boy’s daycare provider, was arrested Friday and charged with child endangerment resulting in death.