KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Emmetsburg daycare provider charged with death of toddler

September 3, 2023 8:52PM CDT
Share
Emmetsburg daycare provider charged with death of toddler

EMMETSBURG — A 28-year-old Emmetsburg woman has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler.

On January 19th, Emmetsburg Police and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive child. The 23-month-old was transferred to a hospital in Des Moines, where he died five days later. The state medical examiner has concluded Sebastian Jesperson died of head injuries that were inflicted on him.

Hannah Priest, the boy’s daycare provider, was arrested Friday and charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

For the latest

Trending

1

Waterloo man arrested for meth delivery in Mason City
2

Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges
3

KRIB, Clear Lake Community School District launch "Lions TV", free video streaming of sports & activities
4

Schools altering plans Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme heat
5

Charles City woman charged with theft, fraud against Mason City healthcare provider pleads guilty