Emerald Ash Borer found in Mitchell County

OSAGE — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirms that Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Mitchell County for the first time.

EAB larvae were recently collected near Spring Park in rural Osage by the department, with federal identification confirming the samples were positive for EAB.

EAB is a significant threat to native ash tree species, typically killing a tree within two to four years after becoming infested. The cumulative damage by the larvae feeding on the inner bark kills ash trees, with the feeding cutting off the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients.

Mitchell County becomes the last county in the KGLO News listening area to have a confirmation of EAB, and all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties have now had a confirmed case of the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia.

