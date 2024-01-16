KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Elton John Achieves Rare EGOT Status

January 16, 2024 12:03PM CST
Share
FILE - Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sept. 23, 2022. John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night, Jan. 15, 2024, for best variety special (live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John has achieved the monumental EGOT status.

The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding variety special (live) for his Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

John says he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of winners of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

David Furnish, his husband and producer on the concert special, says an overjoyed John “screamed out loud” when he heard about winning his first-ever Emmy.

He says an “incredibly honored” John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he’s recovering from recent surgery.

For the latest

Trending

1

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
2

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
3

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars
4

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
5

Forest City couple pleads not guilty to providing oxycodone to woman who later died in accident