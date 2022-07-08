      Weather Alert

Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Twitter Deal

Jul 8, 2022 @ 4:44pm

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (AP) – Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

Twitter says it will sue Musk to complete the merger he just rejected and is “confident” it will prevail.

It is not entirely clear whether Twitter’s board will accept the $1 billion breakup fee or if there will be a court battle over the deal.

The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

For the latest

Trending
Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison
Serta factory building in Clear Lake sold, unnamed new owner to create up to 40 jobs with new light industrial manufacturing facility
Iowa group: landowner rights under attack after hog-farm ruling
Buffalo Center man dead after single-vehicle crash
New garbage search law likely to face court challenge
Connect With Us