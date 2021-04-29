      Weather Alert

Ellsworth Community College student drowns in Iowa River

Apr 29, 2021 @ 5:24am

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Ellsworth Community College student drowned in the Iowa River. 

Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken said Wednesday the body of Robert Givens Jr. was found late Tuesday after more than three hours of searching. He says the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Police went to the river Tuesday evening after receiving a call about a man being in distress after he jumped in the river. 

Givens was a freshman at the community college. He was a member of the school’s wrestling team. 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years
Plea change hearing set for man who lost meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Not guilty plea from man accused of pocketing money while working at Mason City store
Monday COVID update --- north-central Iowa's active case count rises over weekend
Hampton man dead after two-vehicle fatal accident in Butler County