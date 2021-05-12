      Weather Alert

Ellen Ending Show After Upcoming Season

May 12, 2021 @ 5:32pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show.

The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that her upcoming season will be the last.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started airing in 2003 and has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities.

But the host, who built her brand on the motto “Be Kind,” opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology.

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man pleads guilty to prostitution
Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant
City of Mason City's Finance Director dies
Some are taking part in "No Mow May"
Suspended sentence for Eagle Grove man accused of breaking into home of former Mitchell County Sheriff