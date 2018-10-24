Election preview — King faces Scholten in 4th District US House race

MASON CITY — A Democratic political newcomer is attempting to unseat an eight-term Republican in the 4th District race for the US House. Incumbent Republican Steve King is being challenged by Democrat J. D. Scholten in the district that covers 39 counties in north-central and northwestern Iowa.

King says with Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, the foundation has been laid for several things he’s wanted to accomplish for a long time. “I watched this all happen when Nancy Pelosi was Speaker (of the House) from 2006 until 2010, and then Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 until just two years ago, that whole time, there was nothing that I worked on was going to be moved, it was going to be killed off by their agenda. We know what their agenda did to this country. It locked us in at a 1.4% GDP, that’s like flat no-growth. Today we’re at 4.2%, ascending growth, the ascending arc of America’s destiny.”

King says his one-on-one meeting three weeks ago with Donald Trump shows his relationship with the president will help move forward his agenda. “We went through a whole series of things. It was supposed to be a 30-minute meeting, he stretched it out to 75, even while Marine One was sitting there waiting to pick him up. I look at the work that he has done, the agenda I’m on, we synch up on the immigration issue, we synch up on tax cuts, border security issues, a lot of the healthcare work as well.”

King says the things he values as a congressman will help move north-central and northwestern Iowa forward. “The values that I live, the values of my family, the values of my faith, my work ethic, the depth and understanding of agriculture, the support of agriculture, and the creation of jobs out here because we helped facilitate a scenario by which our employers could do so, all of that needs to be extended. We won’t get it extended if we make Nancy Pelosi the next Speaker of the House.”

Democrat J. D. Scholten is a paralegal and former professional baseball player. He says he wants to see Congress work in a more bipartisan fashion, especially when it comes to agricultural issues. “I’m going there to be an Iowan, I’m not there to be a Democrat. There’s a lot of Iowa issues on the table right now. You look at what’s happening with the agricultural economy, I’d work with Senator Grassley on a lot of things when it comes to agriculture. He talks often about market consolidation and how that squeezes the farmer, and I’m talking about that at every town hall and saying how any time you take a market out of the equation, you add costs and add pressure to the farmer. Then you see right now that of the consumer dollar, less than 15 cents makes it back to the farmer, that’s the lowest of all time, and it’s because of these market consolidation, and I’d be willing to work with him on something like that.”

Scholten says King’s so-called “divisive rhetoric” is hurting the 4th District. “He’s hurting this district on a lot of different ways with the rhetoric, but he’s also hurting on the fact that he’s not a leader out there. Nobody wants to work with him out there, and even Republicans don’t want to work with him, they’ve been very vocal about that because he’s so far out there. It’s bizarre behavior and it’s not who we are. We are hard working, salt-of-the-earth people, and that’s why it’s so frustrating to me. We deserve a representative who is willing to work as hard as we all do.”

Scholten says he wants to work with all the residents to make it a better 4th District. “No one is going to always agree with me, but here’s the thing. I will always show up and I will always fight for this district. I know this district. You may not always agree with everything I have to say, but I will always show up at a town hall, and I’ve taken a pledge to do a town hall in all 39 counties every year I’m in office, because that’s what a representative should be, and I expect the people to hold me accountable. I’m willing to have that dialogue, I’m willing to listen.”

Both candidates joined us for full-length interviews that were broadcast earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. You can listen back to our election preview program below