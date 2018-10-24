ELECTION PREVIEW — 4th District US House — Steve King vs. J. D. Scholten By KGLO News | Oct 24, 2018 @ 10:00 AM Listen back to our election preview program featuring full-length interviews with the candidates for the US House 4th District, incumbent Steve King and challenger J. D. Scholten SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wednesday October 24th “The Midday Report” Wednesday October 24th KGLO Morning News Tuesday October 23rd “The Midday Report” Tuesday October 23rd KGLO Morning News Monday October 22nd “The Midday Report” Monday October 22nd KGLO Morning News