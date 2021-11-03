ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS

      Weather Alert

Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:14pm

Click on each link by county to head to latest results and listen to AM-1300 KGLO:

Cerro Gordo

Butler

Floyd

Franklin

Hancock

Mitchell

Winnebago

Worth

Wright

For the latest

