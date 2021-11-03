Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Local News
ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:14pm
Click on each link by county to head to latest results and listen to AM-1300 KGLO:
Cerro Gordo
Butler
Floyd
Franklin
Hancock
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
For the latest
Trending
COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week
Iowa Supreme Court agrees to hear Charles City man's appeal of lascivious acts case
Arraignment delayed for Chicago man accused in Mason City murder, defense attorney says prosecutors holding back material
Grassley 'pleaded' with GE to save wind turbine blade jobs in Newton
Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us