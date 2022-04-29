Eight Midwestern governors ask EPA for year-round E15 sales in their region
DES MOINES — The governors of Iowa and seven other Midwestern states are asking federal regulators to approve year-round E-15 sales in their states.
Governor Kim Reynolds, along with the governors of Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kansas signed a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency, seeking a waiver to permanently allow gasoline with 15 percent ethanol to be sold during the summer months in their states. “To really help sustain and grow an industry that’s really important first of all to our economy and to farmers where 50 percent of the corn goes to our ethanol plants and it’s a lower cost fuel,” Reynolds says. “As we’re seeing skyrocketing gas prices, check the price at the pump. It’s a good deal.”
Clean Air Act rules prohibit the sale of E-15 from the beginning of June through the middle of September in several states. As President Biden announced at an Iowa ethanol plant earlier this month, the EPA is allowing E15 to be sold nationwide this summer to lower gas prices — but it’s a one-year waiver.