Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in Cerro Gordo County, one in Hancock

Jul 16, 2020 @ 11:59am

DES MOINES — Eight of the 18 new COVID-19-related deaths reported to the state of Iowa in the last 24 hours are from Cerro Gordo County, with another from Hancock County.

The Cerro Gordo County deaths took place between July 8th and the 15th. Seven of those were people over the age of 80, while one was a person in the 61-80 age range.  As of newstime, no other details about the death in Hancock County have been released.

That brings the number of deaths in our immediate listening area since the start of the pandemic to 16 — nine in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Floyd, and Hancock; and one in Wright.

61 more positive cases of COVID-19 in our listening area were also confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — 17 of those in Cerro Gordo; 14 in Kossuth; five each in Butler, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Wright; four in Hancock; three in Worth; two in Floyd; and one in Franklin.

The new cases bring the area’s pandemic total to 1316 — 409 in Wright; 364 in Cerro Gordo; 118 in Franklin; 86 in Floyd; 75 in Butler; 70 in Hancock; 58 in Kossuth; 53 in Mitchell; 52 in Winnebago and 31 in Worth.

Nine more people with COVID-19 have been reported as fully recovered — six in Cerro Gordo; and single cases in Butler, Mitchell, and Winnebago — to bring the area total to 765, or just under 60%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — 830 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a pandemic total of 36,866. 258 more have recovered for a total of 27,360.

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 9 8
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 2 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 16

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 364 17
Butler 75 5
Floyd 86 2
Franklin 118 1
Hancock 70 4
Kossuth 58 14
Mitchell 53 5
Winnebago 52 5
Worth 31 3
Wright 409 5
Area Total 1316 61

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 99 6
Butler 56 1
Floyd 61
Franklin 69
Hancock 50
Kossuth 27
Mitchell 37 1
Winnebago 24 1
Worth 10
Wright 332
Area Total 765 9
