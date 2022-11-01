Eight arrested in sting focused on child sex crimes

DES MOINES — A sting operation has wrapped up in central Iowa that targeted people who want to have sex with juveniles.

The sting was launched by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and included a host of local, county, state and federal agencies.

It zeroed in on the Des Moines metro area and extended north to Ames.

Eight people were arrested in all. They’re all men, ranging in age from 29 to 55.

All eight are charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony, while one was also charged with marijuana possession: