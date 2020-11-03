Eight area legislative seats on ballot today
Eight legislative races are on the ballot in today’s general election:
- For the Iowa Senate, Republican incumbent Waylon Brown of Osage is being challenged by Democrat Deb Scharper of Osage for the District 26 seat. In Senate District 4, Dennis Guth is not opposed by anyone on the ballot
- House District 53 which covers the central third of Cerro Gordo County including Mason City and Rockwell — incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman is challenged by Simon Abela
- House District 54 which covers the western third of Cerro Gordo County including Clear Lake, all of Franklin County, and the northwestern part of Butler County has three candidates looking to replace retiring former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer with Republican Shannon Latham of Sheffield, Democrat Karen Koenig of Hampton and independent candidate Bennett Smith of Clear Lake.
- House District 52 which covers the eastern third of Cerro Gordo County as well as all of Floyd and Mitchell counties has incumbent Democrat Todd Prichard of Charles City being challenged by Republican Craig Clark of Rockford
- House District 51 which covers Worth, Mitchell, Howard and northwestern Winneshiek counties has Republican incumbent Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood being challenged by Democrat Jane Podgorniak of Northwood
- House District 8 which includes all of Hancock and Wright counties as well as a southeastern section of Kossuth County has incumbent Republican Terry Baxter of Garner challenged by Democrat Glenn Kiss of Forest City
- House District 7 which covers Winnebago and Emmet counties and the northwestern section of Kossuth County will have a new representative starting in January with Republican Tedd Gassman previously announcing his retirement from the seat. Debra Jensen of Forest City is the Democrat seeking the seat while Henry Stone of Forest City is the Republican on the ballot.
Democrats are optimistic about their chances of winning a majority in the Iowa House and breaking four years of Republican control of both chambers as well as the governor’s office. To do so, they will need to flip four seats, and Democrats contend they have multiple opportunities. Republicans now have a 53-to-47 seat edge in the chamber.
Democrats could make gains in the state Senate, especially in a year when seven Republicans have opted not to seek reelection. However, Republicans are expected to retain control given they now have a 32-18 seat advantage.