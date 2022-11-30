Egyptians Call On British Museum To Return Rosetta Stone

CAIRO (AP) – Thousands of Egyptians are demanding that the British Museum return the Rosetta Stone.

The bilingual carvings on the relic proved to be the breakthrough in the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after being unearthed by colonialists in Egypt in 1799.

The stone is the centerpiece of a new exhibition at London’s largest museum, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the stone’s decipherment.

The Rosetta Stone is one of over 100,000 Egyptian and Sudanese relics housed in the British Museum. Thousands of Egyptians are demanding the black granite slab’s return. The museum says it obtained the stone lawfully.