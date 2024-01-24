KGLO News KGLO News Logo

eBay Cuts 1,000 Jobs

January 24, 2024 1:17PM CST
Share
MGN

LONDON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce.

CEO Jamie Iannone said in a message to employees on Tuesday that the company’s number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy.

He also said eBay will reduce how many “contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months.”

It’s the latest tech company to roll out a series of layoffs after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more time and money online.

Now, companies from Google to Amazon have been making painful job cuts to reduce costs and bolster their bottom lines.

For the latest

Trending

1

Another snowstorm looms, but next week may bring above-normal temps
2

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
3

Timeline set for City of Mason City to possibly end agreement with River City Renaissance hotel project developer
4

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
5

Forest City couple pleads not guilty to providing oxycodone to woman who later died in accident