Eaton announces Belmond plant will close in 2020

BELMOND — Belmond’s largest employer says they’re shutting down next year, resulting in nearly 200 people losing their job.

Eaton Corporation on Thursday notified 184 of their employees that the engine-valve manufacturing facility will close by the end of next year. The company says they’re closing the facility because they weren’t able to compete for new and replacement heavy-duty engine-valve production.

Eaton says it will provide eligible employees with severance benefits, including increased production incentives and outplacement services, during the transition. All employees are also eligible to apply for jobs at Eaton’s other facilities.

Eaton opened their facility in Belmond in 1981, with employment reaching as high as almost 900 people in 1984. The facility currently has about 160 workers in the plant as well as 20 office personnel.