Early morning search results in Mason City woman being jailed on drug, gun charges

April 21, 2023 11:28AM CDT
Lisa Smith (Cerro Gordo County Jail photo)

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been arrested on drug and gun charges after a search warrant was executed at her residence.

A criminal complaint says a warrant was executed at a residence in the Gracious Estates mobile home community at 777 South Eisenhower at about 6 o’clock Thursday morning. Investigators say they found a multi-pound quantity of suspected methamphetamine, which is more than five grams and a redistribution quantity. They also allegedly found heroin as well as a pistol and an AR-15 rifle.

44-year-old Lisa Smith has been charged with conspiracy to deliver meth, intent to deliver heroin, and two counts of illegally possessing weapons. Smith at last check was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $12,000 bond.

