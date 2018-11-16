Early Morning Accident Sends Two To Hospital

CERRO GORDO COUNTY- An early morning crash has sent two people to the hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened around 1am Friday morning on Highway 18 near mile marker 188 in Cerro Gordo County.

Authorities say 22 year old Robert Frazer of Charles City was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra eastbound when he lost control and enter the south ditch. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. Frazer was ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21 year old Justin Frazer of Charles City, sustained moderate injuries in the accident. Both men were taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. The accident remains under investigation at this time.