Eagle Grove man sentenced on meth conspiracy charges

EAGLE GROVE — An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

46-year-old Joe Santillan was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He previously was convicted of a felony drug offense in California in 2008.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says Santillan admits that between February 2017 and November 2017, he distributed more than 1500 grams of mixed methamphetamine which contained more than 500 grams of pure meth in the areas in and around Eagle Grove and Webster City.

Law enforcement agents searched Santillan’s home in Eagle Grove on November 9th and seized about a pound of meth, packaging materials, a digital scale, seven firearms, two assault-style rifles, two other rifles, and a shotgun. Agents also seized about $8000 cash that was in Santillan’s pocket and another $25,000 cash in a bedroom safe.

US District Judge Linda Reade on Tuesday sentenced Santillan to 300 months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.