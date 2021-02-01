      Weather Alert

Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies

Feb 1, 2021 @ 1:17pm

FLORIDA (AP) – “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma.

His spokesman confirmed Diamond’s death.

He was 44.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.”

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Three arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop, search of Mason City home
Governor says online map will help Iowans schedule COVID shots
Two more north-central Iowans with COVID die, active case count drops for week
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health prepares for next COVID-19 vaccination phase