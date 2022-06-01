During Mason City stop, Ernst discusses potential gun law changes
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst listens to executives from the VA clinic in Mason City during a stop on May 31, 2022
MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says any recommendations from a bipartisan panel of senators looking into gun law changes after last week’s shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults need to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights to be able to keep and bear arms.
Ernst says there are ways to address the problem with senators wanting to get to the root causes of the issue. “We do have a bipartisan group of senators that have been assigned to take a look at specifically what happened, the background of the shooter, just the overall situation and response by law enforcement, and then take a good hard look on ways we can make changes perhaps to the laws or regulations that don’t infringe upon law abiding Second Amendment supporters.”
Ernst says she is not among the group of senators sitting down to examine the issue. “Large in part it will be members of the Judiciary Committee. I’m not on Judiciary any longer, but it is something they’ll look at . I know we’ll have a number of scholars that understand gun laws, the Second Amendment, and then perhaps law enforcement response as well.”
Ernst won’t say at this point what she would or would not support coming from that special panel, but says any recommendation will have to respect the Second Amendment and law abiding citizens. “We know there are challenges with mental health issues. A lot of that will need to be studied before I can say that there would be something that I would support or not support. I am an adamant supporter of our Second Amendment, and any time that right is taken away from an individual, we need to make sure that it’s done through due process, not just someone saying I don’t think this individual should have a gun.”
Ernst was against “Red Flag” laws after the Parkland Florida schools shooting in 2018 that killed 17. She still doesn’t support those proposals because there’s no due process with that. “A lot of folks get the term ‘Red Flag’ laws confused with actually removing a person’s rights through due process. Red Flag is when someone just calls in and says ‘I think this person shouldn’t have a gun’. That’s unacceptable to me. It does have to be someone who understands mental health, a mental health provider, as well as a judge that would take those rights away from an individual.”
Ernst made her comments during a stop on Tuesday afternoon at the new Veterans Administration outpatient clinic that opened last fall in Mason City.