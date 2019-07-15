Dubuque man gets prison time for Mason City car wash break-in

MASON CITY — A Dubuque man arrested for breaking into a Mason City car wash has been sentenced to prison time.

33-year-old Lee Shaffer was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after authorities say he used a crowbar to pry open a door at the Westside Carwash in January 2017. Shaffer was later arrested after committing a burglary in Wisconsin. He was taken into custody this past February for the Mason City incident.

Shaffer pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Judge Adam Sauer late last week sentenced Shaffer to two years in prison and fined him $625.