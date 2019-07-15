Dubuque man gets prison time for Mason City car wash break-in
By KGLO News
|
Jul 15, 2019 @ 11:46 AM

MASON CITY — A Dubuque man arrested for breaking into a Mason City car wash has been sentenced to prison time.

33-year-old Lee Shaffer was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after authorities say he used a crowbar to pry open a door at the Westside Carwash in January 2017. Shaffer was later arrested after committing a burglary in Wisconsin. He was taken into custody this past February for the Mason City incident.

Shaffer pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Judge Adam Sauer late last week sentenced Shaffer to two years in prison and fined him $625.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Clear Lake council tonight to consider final play for Courtway Park development Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider second reading of golf cart ordinance revisions Sexual abuse trial of Clear Lake man scheduled to start on Tuesday NYC mayor, in Iowa campaigning for president, on defense after blackout Investigation continuing as three found dead in Bancroft Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse