Dubai’s Next Big Thing? Perhaps A $5 Billion Man-Made ‘Moon’

May 19, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Michael Henderson, co-founder of Moon World Resorts discusses his brainchild, a proposal to build a $5 billion moon-shaped resort, at the Arabian Travel Market, May 4, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canadian entrepreneur Henderson envisions building a 274-meter (900-foot) replica of the moon atop a 30-meter (100-foot) building in Dubai, already home to the world's tallest building and other architectural wonders. (AP Photo/Nick El Hajj)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A proposed $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights — by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson envisions building a 274-meter, or 900-foot, replica of the moon in Dubai.

The city-state is already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders.

And even though Henderson’s plan may sound out of this world, Dubai already has a red-hot real estate market.

It has been fueled by the wealthy who earlier fled coronavirus restrictions imposed in their countries during the pandemic and Russians seeking refuge amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

