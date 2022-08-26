Drought in Iowa worsens in parts, lessens in others

DES MOINES — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others.

The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the U-S Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.

Here in north-central Iowa, areas that are in the “D-0 Abnormally Dry” category includes all of Wright County, all but the northeastern corner of Franklin County, southern and western Hancock County, and all but the northeastern corner of Winnebago County.

Click on the map below to expand the graphic