Driving tour to see migrating birds in Kossuth County

BANCROFT — Early May is peak migration time for birds and the Union Slough Wildlife Refuge in north-central Iowa’s Kossuth County is open through the weekend for drive-through tours.

Erich Gilbert, the assistant manager at the refuge near Bancroft, says normal wet-dry cycles are healthy for the wetland system and make it more productive.

In 2019, sandhill cranes returned to the refuge for the first time in more than a century and Gilbert says they have been back ever since.

There are also trumpeter swans in the area.

Gilbert says visitors may want to bring binoculars and take the tour when the birds and other animals are most active in the early morning and early evening. The tour route is four-and-a-half miles long and is open from sunrise to sunset through Sunday night. The slough closes to traffic for primary nesting season before reopening August 1st.