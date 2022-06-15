      Weather Alert

Dr. Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Jun 15, 2022 @ 2:32pm

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) –  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

That’s all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

He tested positive using a rapid antigen test.

He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man arrested on kidnapping charge
Suspended sentence for Mason City man guilty of shooting another person in the leg
Charles City woman charged with theft, prohibited acts involving a controlled substance
Medical marijuana maker MedPharm changes name
Ernst bill seeks to spur security talks among U.S. allies, to counter Iran
Connect With Us