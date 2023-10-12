Dows man headed to prison after pleading guilty to federal meth distribution charges

SIOUX CITY — A Dows man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine distribution charges.

49-year-old Nathan Miller pleaded guilty back in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin and one count of distribution and aiding and abetting another in the distribution of meth.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says evidence showed that between October 2020 and December 2021 that Miller and others participated in the distribution of nearly two kilograms of mixed meth and nearly a kilo of heroin.

Miller and another would receive packages of drugs through commercial couriers from a source in Mexico to addresses in Iowa and Minnesota for further distribution in Iowa. Miller also admitted that he and another distributed meth to a confidential informant working with law enforcement in April 2021.

US District Chief Judge Leonard Strand recently sentenced Miller to 87 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.